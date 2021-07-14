Don’t be fooled by Wednesday’s early-morning cool, with possible spots of fog and drizzle.

Eastern Long Island and southeastern Connecticut may remain that way until perhaps the early afternoon, but a warm front traveling north will result in a hot and highly humid day for the rest of the area, the National Weather Service advised.

Once the sun breaks through by around mid-morning, the weather service said, "The usual warmer spots of urban northeast New Jersey and the New York City metro should reach around 90 degrees for high temperatures."

It may feel like 91 to 94 degrees, when the soggy air is factored in with the temperature. A few spots may see heat indices, which gauge heat and humidity, hit 95 during the afternoon.

The coast, however, may remain cooler, thanks to ocean breezes.

Once again, there could be showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night, when the odds of rain are 30%.

"A severe storm cannot be ruled out with the main threat damaging winds," the weather service said, though storm forecasters assess the risk as marginal for most of the region.

This sultry weather will dominate much of the eastern United States ahead of cooler weekend weather, according to the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center.

In much of the central and southwest parts of the nation, intense rain and flooding are expected. At least, the blistering heat the West has been coping with is finally easing, though just slightly.

Back on Long Island, Thursday’s skies should be bright and clear, with a daytime high around 85 degrees, the weather service said.

The cool air falling and drying from two high pressure systems — an upper ridge, which is an elongated area of high pressure, and a high pressure system over the western Atlantic — should prevent anyone from needing umbrellas or rain slickers.

Yet it will be increasingly muggy, according to the weather service.

Heat indices, once again, may fall just one degree short of the 95 level that can prompt the weather service to issue heat advisories warning of the dangers of being active outside. One exception is Union County in New Jersey, which could see a heat index of 95.

Friday, thanks partly to winds blowing in from the southwest, will likely be the hottest day of the period, though officially temperatures will top out at 86 degrees during the day.

And if Thursday is even warmer than anticipated, that heat could make Friday even hotter, the weather service said, prompting it to issue heat advisories "at least" for northeast New Jersey, the New York City metro and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley and Connecticut.

The recent summer pattern of evening or late-night storms may return Friday night.

And Saturday afternoon could be wet, with the weather service estimating the odds of downpours and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. at 50%.

That is because the high pressure ridge will be heading offshore, it said, and a trough, an elongated area of low pressure, should arrive ahead of a cold front, a transition zone between different systems. Low pressure systems bring rain as their warm, rising air condenses into clouds.

At least Saturday may be a touch cooler: the daytime high is expected to be 83 degrees.

On Sunday, storms may cap daytime thermometers at about 80 degrees. Showers and possible thunderstorms storms may sweep in as soon as 8 a.m. or so, the weather service said. The precipitation odds are 60%.

However, it could be warmer or cooler this weekend, depending on how many downpours and possible storms sail through the region, the weather service said.

"Temperature forecast is of low confidence" as a result, it said.

On Monday, the shower odds are 40%, and the daytime high should reach 81 degrees.

Tuesday should be sunny with thermometers rising to about 83 degrees.