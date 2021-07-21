Smoky haze from the Western wildfires should clear away in Wednesday afternoon's rain and thunderstorms, some of which might be severe and even include hail, forecasters warned.

Daytime thermometers should reach 85 degrees. The odds of downpours are 70% and the risk of thunderstorms with possibly damaging wind gusts and large hail, which could damage cars, prompted the National Weather Service to issue a hazardous weather outlook.

The worst of any storms on Long Island and southeast Connecticut will arrive from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m, after they sweep through much of the western metro area, the weather service said.

The storm threat runs from noon to 3 p.m. for the metro area northwest of New York City and New Jersey, from noon to 5 p.m for New York City, northeast New Jersey and southwest Connecticut and parts of the Lower Hudson Valley.

Much of the southern Northeast and Mid-Atlantic may also experience possibly strong storms, from Cape Cod to the Delmarva Peninsula, according to the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center, as a cold front swings in from the Northeast.

While the Southwest’s heavy rain could last into the end of the week, hot weather is expected for the northern and central Plains, as the West’s heat wave once again increases the risk of wildfires.

On Long Island, showers and storms should mostly be over by the early evening Wednesday and then drier air begins arriving, the weather service said.

Dew points, reached when vapors in the air cool enough to condense, should slide down into the upper 50s by daybreak, the weather service said.

Below 55, dew points signal dry weather. The 55 to 65 range is muggy, the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration says, and 65 and higher is "oppressive."

Thursday should see sunshine and a daytime high of 82 degrees.

"Weak high pressure will settle in on Thursday providing comfortably warm and dry conditions," the weather service said.

Blue skies arise from high pressure systems as their falling air dries and cools. Low pressure systems, their opposite, often produce rain because their rising air warms, allowing vapors to condense into clouds.

Friday and Saturday also should be quite pleasant and sunny, with daytime highs in the low 80s, and that drier air.

Still, a cold front may bring some downpours Friday afternoon. The odds of rain are 20% after 2 p.m. or so, the weather service said.

The odds of showers double to 40% on Saturday night, and while Sunday may start off under sunny skies, rain and storms could arrive after 2 p.m., with the chances of rain are are estimated by the weather service at 50%.

A high near 81 degrees is expected Sunday.

A southern wind will raise the humidity while also delivering any storms, it explained. And a cold front, arriving from the north, also could bring downpours before it gives way to another high pressure system.

Monday and Tuesday should be sunny with thermometers rising no higher than the low 80s during the day.