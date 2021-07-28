Once any lingering morning showers depart, Wednesday should be lovely: look for a daytime high of 80 degrees, with breezes topping out at nine mph, though some late-afternoon showers out East are possible, the National Weather Service said.

Even the humidity will not be bothersome.

"Though the clearing skies will aid in temperatures reaching the upper 70s and low 80s, the light northeast winds keep dew points and relative humidity values temperate during peak heating hours which should make for a pleasant summer day," the weather service said.

Dew points measure when the air is cool enough for moisture to condense.

And then everything changes Thursday, with powerful thunderstorms, heavy rain and even the threat of an isolated tornado all possible as a high pressure system exits east and a warm front arrives from the south, the weather service said.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook from Thursday to Friday morning for the New York metro area.

"Damaging winds 50-65 mph are the primary concern at this time, but be on the lookout for further updates," the weather service said.

With nearly two inches of rain possible, storms "have the potential to produce nuisance street flooding and will have to be monitored for worsening conditions," the weather service said.

While downpours could begin as soon as Thursday morning, they may hold off until the early afternoon. The chances of showers and storms are 50%.

The high for the day will be 77 degrees.

After a possibly stormy night — the downpour odds rise to 60% — Friday, especially out East, may also get off to a rainy start as a cold front heads that way, the weather service said.

Friday will also be the warmest of the next several days, with a high reaching 85 degrees.

The potentially damaging storms that may hit Long Island could be shared by other sections of the country,

The weather service’s Storm Prediction Center says there is a moderate risk of severe storms over parts of the Upper Great Lakes through Thursday morning. A wave of low pressure could bring severe thunderstorms to that area, along with frequent lightning and flash flooding. The probabilities of 75 mph wind gusts and two inch or even greater hail are 10%.

Low pressure systems, with warm, rising air, allow vapors to condense into rain. In contrast, high pressure systems, like the one bringing fine weather to Long Island on Wednesday, bring blue skies as their falling air dries and cools.

The Southwest, Central/Southern Rockies and Great Basin, meanwhile, are at risk of storms Wednesday. Excessive rainfall threatens the Southwest from Thursday to Friday.

Excessive heat warnings have been issued for parts of the Northwest, where wildfires could continue to send fine particulate pollution across the country, according to the weather service's Weather Prediction Center.

Similarly, temperatures could rise as high as 20 degrees above average in some spots in the Mississippi Valley and the Plains.

On Long Island, after any powerful storms Thursday and Friday morning, Islanders should be able to kick back and enjoy a cooler but sunny Saturday, with thermometers topping out at 78 degrees, and a partly sunny Sunday, when the odds of rain are 30% after midday with a similar daytime high.

Monday and Tuesday should be uneventfully delightful: sunny with highs in the upper 70s during the day, the weather service predicted.