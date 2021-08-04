Wednesday will be cloudy and cooler than usual, with a daytime high of just 76 degrees — and while showers are possible into Thursday, the next five days should be mostly clear, the forecasters said.

Any rain Wednesday should hold off until at least the early afternoon, when the odds are about 30%, or even until after midnight, when the chances double, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday, when the high for the day should hit 79 degrees, may see showers before noon. And then after a dry spell, more sprinkles may arrive after 4 p.m., said the weather service, which estimated the odds of rain at 30%.

Flash flooding is possible on eastern Long Island.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at ocean beaches on Wednesday and Thursday. A small craft advisory runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday, with "a few wind gusts up to 25 knots" (just under 30 mph) possible, the weather service said.

After that, the Friday to Tuesday period should be mostly sunny — though showers and thunderstorms cannot be entirely ruled out — with temperatures during the day rising to the mid-80s and slipping to the upper 60s at night, the weather service said.

Watch the frontal boundary

The clash between clear and cloudy, rainy weather over the next few days partly springs from the interaction of a high pressure system sitting over New England and a frontal boundary stalling "near/along the Gulf Coast as well as along/just off the East Coast for the next few days," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center explained.

If the front shifts out to sea, it said, "The heaviest rainfall should stay just off the coast as the heavy rain early this morning near the North Carolina coast."

Yet, it added, "a slight westward shift of the front would bring the heavy rain back along/near the coast at any time."

The two systems, the weather service explained, could help usher in a trough or low pressure system. A trough can bring rain, as its rising air warms and vapors can form. A high pressure system clears the skies as its sinking air cools and dries.

The same front sitting off the Carolinas could also send rain south into Florida and even into southern Texas over the next couple of days, according to the Weather Prediction Center, but the heat is returning to the Desert Southwest, where excessive heat warnings have been issued, and the interior Pacific Northwest, where less serious heat advisories are in effect.

Chance of flash flooding

On the East Coast, a wave of low pressure may develop Wednesday, the weather service said, so "a few light showers" may dampen the late afternoon on Long Island and across southeast Connecticut, the weather service said, though that "appears to be a low probability."

As much as one to two inches of rain may fall between Wednesday and Thursday in that same area, the weather service said, cautioning flash flooding may be a hazard for some spots if they get more rain and drainage is poor.

The risk of excessive rainfall was assessed as marginal to slight by the Weather Prediction Center, it said, and depending on how the systems develop, a flash flood watch might be issued for eastern Long Island and southeast Connecticut.

"Amounts should drop off significantly to the west with only light amounts along and west of the Hudson River corridor," it advised, with possibly "only a few hundredths to a tenth (of an inch) around NYC metro, and potentially just a trace further north and west."

High pressure arriving from the west on Friday should make for a clear day, and an "overall warming trend is expected to begin," the weather service said. And dew points, which measure how cool it has to be for vapors to condense, should rise.

Afternoon showers and storms remain possible on Saturday, Sunday and into early next week, thanks to "a warm and humid airmass in place," the weather service said.