Heat and humidity will define the weather Wednesday and Thursday, as the sun blazes forth and a cloud-clearing high pressure system pushes off to the north, the National Weather Service warned.

A heat advisory has been issued from noon Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday for Nassau and northwest Suffolk. Such advisories are issued when heat indices, which measure how the combination of heat and humidity will feel, top 95 for two days in a row.

Long Island’s official high for Wednesday should be 90 degrees but it could feel hotter with the humidity.

At least it will be a fine late summer day at the beach as, the weather service said, "Coastal areas may be a few degrees cooler with sea breeze activity and southerly flow by (the) afternoon."

Afernoon thunderstorms may arrive on Thursday, possibly drenching spots with as much as two inches of rain. Temperatures on Long Island Thursday may only reach the mid-80s but again, it will feel hotter with the humidity.

While an approaching cold front may offer some relief on Friday, when highs are expected to be in the mid-80s, it may not arrive until later in the day. At least the humidity on Long Island should ease somewhat.

Yet Friday, the weather service warned, could be another sizzling day for New York City and northeast New Jersey as there is the potential for heat indices to top 95.

The chances of downpours and storms on Friday are 20%.

Night time lows will fall to the low 70s or upper 60s over the next week.

Temperatures should retreat over the weekend, falling to the high 70s during the day under mostly sunny skies — but the humidity again will be troubling and a few storms may sweep in.

A high pressure system likely will slide offshore on Saturday and Sunday, and its breezes will push "this moisture and associated warm front back into the region providing the focus for the potential for showers and thunderstorms," the weather service said.

Monday and Tuesday, when daytime highs should reach the low 80s, share the same 30% odds of rain and storms, the weather service added.