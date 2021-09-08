Savor Wednesday’s sunshine while it lasts as possible rain, powerful thunderstorms and even a stray tornado could again threaten the tri-state area as soon as the afternoon and lasting through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

At least that is the sole rainy patch through the weekend, until showers possibly arrive Monday night. Temperatures for the next seven days should mostly stick to the mid- to upper 70s during the days, and the mid-60s at night.

Wednesday’s potentially severe weather arrives as a cold front swings down from the Great Lakes, the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

"In fact, thunderstorms could become severe later today as they become organized across the northern Mid-Atlantic to western New England, where a low pressure wave is forecast to form along the front," it explained.

Rain is produced by the warm, rising air in low pressure systems that allows vapors to condense into clouds.

Most of the tri-state area should receive between ½ to 1½ inches on rain — though in a worst-case scenario, as much as 2¼ inches may fall — at a rate of possibly more than one inch per hour, the weather service said.

"Scattered showers/thunderstorms could develop as early as mid-to-late afternoon (Wednesday), with the primary window of concern between 10 p.m. tonight and 2 a.m. Thursday," it said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

However, the downpours and storms headed toward Long Island could hold off until quite late — possibly even not sailing in until midnight. The odds of rain are 80%.

During the afternoon, the weather service said, "Any showers or thunderstorms that develop should only affect western portions of our area (New York City and points north and west)."

For the Island, it said, "The bigger threat from this low pressure system will come later tonight with a line of convection associated with the cold front."

A thunderstorm is one kind of convection, a term describing how heat and moisture rise and fall in updrafts and downdrafts.

There is a marginal to slight risk for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding for northeast New Jersey, New York City, the Lower Hudson Valley, and southwest Connecticut, it said, partly because the ground in some areas has yet to dry out after Ida’s record-breaking, eight-inch-plus downpours.

Hurricane Larry impacts

As soon as Wednesday afternoon, Atlantic Ocean beaches could start seeing waves from Hurricane Larry, which was around 605 miles southeast of Bermuda at 5 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters said.

"Significant swells will begin to reach the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada later today and continue affecting these shores through the end of the week," the National Hurricane Center said.

That means there is a high risk of rip currents from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening, said the weather service said, which issued a hazardous weather outlook. And that rip current risk might remain high on Friday too, it added.

Larry, whose sustained winds were clocked at 115 mph, should cross east of Bermuda on Thursday.

"After that time, Larry should begin to accelerate northeastward ahead of a deep-layer trough that will be moving across the northeastern United States, and this will bring the cyclone near or over southeastern Newfoundland in about 72 hours," the hurricane center said. Troughs are low pressure systems.

Thursday on Long Island likely will be rainy, with the odds of showers at 60%.

"Showers will be possible throughout the day on Thursday, (and) the farther east the better chance of seeing any showers," the weather service said.

Then, however, a drying high pressure system should push the clouds out Thursday night.

"Dewpoints will drop to the lower and mid-50s and highs will only reach the low to mid-70s, which is slightly below seasonable for early September," the weather service said.

Dew points measure how cool the air must be to condense.

And after a mostly sunny weekend, the odds of showers on Monday night are 30% before the skies clear Tuesday.