Wednesday could be the last day of a warm stretch that will end in downpours and potentially severe storms as soon as the afternoon — though they should should clear in time for Saturday to kick off a mostly sunny weekend.

"Highs will be in the 80s everywhere with the warmest locations in and around the NYC metro, where a few isolated spots may hit 90," the National Weather Service said.

It added, "While in the warm sector of a low pressure to our north today, an increasing southerly flow and generally partly cloudy skies will allow temperatures and dew points to be on the increase."

Dew points measure how cool the air must be to condense and are an indicator of humidity.

Skies will be at least partly cloudy. Smoke from western wildfires, though expected to remain aloft and not trigger air quality alerts, was unlikely to vanish until Thursday.

The chances of showers and storms are 50% from Wednesday night until Friday morning, when those odds slip to 40%, the weather service estimated. After that, no rain is expected through Tuesday.

From Thursday through Tuesday, thermometers during the day should rise no higher than the upper 70s to the low 80s, and retreat to the mid-60s at night.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Severe storms possible

Low pressure systems can trigger rain as their warm air rises, allowing vapors to form. How that kind of system, now developing south of the tri-area, interacts with a cold front sweeping in from the west will help determine whether Long Island gets any strong storms Wednesday, the weather service said.

The weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said that the passing cold front may "trigger showers and thunderstorms from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, some of which could be severe and produce excessive rainfall rates."

The dense air in cold fronts can lift warm air ahead of them, allowing vapors to form into rain drops.

Any showers or thunderstorms should hold off until at least the afternoon but there is a high risk of rip currents at ocean beaches through the evening, prompting the weather service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for southeast New York.

"Thunderstorms late afternoon and into Thursday may produce locally-heavy rainfall that could cause isolated nuisance flooding in low-lying spots," the weather service said.

There is a marginal flash flood risk for interior northeast New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, and southwest Connecticut through Wednesday night.

The later the storms hold off, the less likely any will be severe, though hail is one potential hazard, the weather service said.

"However, any convection that does develop, especially if it's earlier in the day, has the potential to be strong to severe with gusty winds and large hail until very late in the day or until the evening," it said. Convection refers to the way heat and moisture rise.

As the front sails south, it will interact with a low pressure system now forming off the coast of the Carolinas that the National Hurricane Center is monitoring.

Even if it intensifies into a dangerous storm, the weather service said "there is an overwhelming amount of evidence that the low will pass well south and east of the region."

For Friday, it said, "A few showers cannot be ruled out, but middle-level dry air present on forecast soundings will inhibit intensity and duration of any activity."

And then the sun should return for a pleasant weekend, thanks to a cloud-clearing high pressure system expected to control the weather into early next week, the weather service said.

After that, an anti-cyclone may arise — a pattern that experts say might deliver a calm period of weather. That system, according to the weather service, is defined as "a large-scale circulation of winds around a central region of high atmospheric pressure, clockwise in the Northern Hemisphere, counterclockwise in the Southern Hemisphere."