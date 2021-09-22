Showers could arrive by late morning Wednesday — the first day of fall — kicking off a rainy spell that will last into Friday, though the skies should mostly clear by Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

A slow-moving cold front stretches from the Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes, and both it and a rain-inducing low-pressure system along it are heading toward the tri-state area, forecasters said.

"As the low begins to track across the Great Lakes into southern Ontario, the front will slowly push farther east — shifting the focus for heavier rains into the northern Mid-Atlantic region on Thursday," the weather service’s Weather Prediction Center said.

The chances of sprinkles on Wednesday are 30%, the same odds as Wednesday night. Those chances double to 60% on Thursday, though downpours might not arrive until the early afternoon.

Thursday and Friday could see heavy rain and thunderstorms, the weather service said.

Temperatures over the next seven days will start out warmer than usual, climbing to the high 70s during the days and slipping to the high 60s at night. Temperatures will then descend to the low 70s by Friday.

Islip’s mean temperature in September is a cooler 65.6, according to weather service records that date back to 1963.

Rainfall amount uncertain

Dangerous rip currents are anticipated from Wednesday morning through Thursday evening, the weather service warned, saying there was a high risk of this hazardous weather condition.

Southeast breezes, bringing moist air up from the Gulf of Mexico, will not only raise the humidity but also potentially increase how much rain falls Thursday and Friday.

"There will be some minor flood potential across the region with a very low chance of flash flooding," the weather service said.

The weather service's models disagree in their rainfall predictions, with three calling for two to five inches of rain over 36 hours, concentrated in the central sections of Pennsylvania and New York. Two other models put the rain further east, predicting more than two inches "getting into more of the western parts of the region," the weather service said.

"Most of the rain should end late Friday night, with some lingering showers for eastern areas Saturday morning," the weather service said.

Long Island can expect mostly sunny and mild days Saturday and Sunday. While a passing shower from an approaching low pressure system might sweep in late Saturday night, it should remain off to the north and west, the weather service said.

And with a high pressure system sitting just south of the area, Monday should also be fair with sunny skies and a high of 71 degrees.

Tuesday looks equally promising — but the weather service cautioned it has "much less confidence" about the forecast for early next week as its models' predictions diverge, and there is a slight chance of showers Monday night through Tuesday night.