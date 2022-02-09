Sunny skies are forecast for Long Island on Wednesday, before a chance of rain showers Thursday, and a possibility of snow over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday's high temperature is expected to be around 42 degrees, with a low of 37.

There's a 20% chance of rain showers before 1 p.m. Thursday, with partly sunny skies and a high near 48 degrees predicted.

Friday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 45 degrees, before the temperature rises into the 50s on Saturday. Rain and snow are possible overnight and continuing into Sunday.