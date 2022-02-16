Consider Wednesday and Thursday's daytime weather the calm before the storm.

That, since the National Weather Service said a winter storm system packing potential gale-force wind gusts — but, thankfully, no snow — is tracking toward Long Island, due to hit the area with heavy rain and wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph Thursday night into the morning Friday.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, temperatures were still in the sub-20 degree range across most of the Island and headed into the mid-to-upper 40s, forecasters said. Those temperatures will be in the upper 30s and maybe even low 40s overnight into Thursday, when mostly cloudy skies and a high near 60 degrees is expected.

Winds of 5 to 15 mph will pick up as the storm system approaches, with overnight gusts of 24 mph expected Wednesday into Thursday and winds of 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph, expected Thursday.

Thunderstorms and rain are expected Thursday into Friday, with heavy downpours expected in some areas. Winds of 18 to 23 mph will steadily increase to 25 to 30 mph after midnight into Friday, forecasters said. Temperatures are expected to fall back into the 20s as the storm system passes.

A storm watch and high wind watch are in effect for Long Island Thursday night into Friday.

The weather service is calling for sunny skies Saturday and Sunday, though daytime temperatures will be in the low 40s across most of Long Island, with temperatures still in the upper 30s in some areas.

A gale warning is in effect Wednesday for Atlantic Ocean waters, with a small craft advisory in effect for South Shore waters from New York Harbor to Jones Inlet. A gale watch also is in effect for the western Long Island Sound from New York City east to Port Jefferson.