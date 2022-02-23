TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island weather: Warm today, then a return to winter weather

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
The warm weather will continue Wednesday, then — though it looks like Long Island will escape the worst of it — the National Weather Service said the Island is likely in for some snow Thursday evening into the Friday morning rush hour, with more than two inches possible in some areas.

However, the weather service also said accumulation will likely depend on air and surface temperatures and that a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain is most likely for much of the time period.

All of which is far better news than for Long Island's neighbors to the north, east and west.

A winter storm watch is in place for Westchester, Putnam, Orange and Rockland counties, northern New Jersey and almost all of southern Connecticut from Thursday through Friday afternoon — with up to 8 inches of snow possible there, the weather service said.

Still, the weather service cautioned that conditions here could make for hazardous road conditions overnight Thursday into Friday, with icy roads in some areas.

Any accumulation totals will likely be higher on the North Shore than they will on the South Shore, according to the weather service forecast.

"Uncertainty with the track of the low brings uncertainty of how quickly snow transitions to a wintry mix and/or rain," the weather service said, adding: "A more northerly track would lower potential snow/sleet accumulations, while a more southerly track would bring higher accumulations."

The weather service said it would update the forecast at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Summer-like warmth today

For now, expect temperatures headed into the 60s Wednesday with showers and gusting winds of 25 mph predicted.

There's a chance of snow during the day Thursday, when temperatures drop back into the mid-to-upper 30s, followed by that wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain Thursday evening into Friday, when temperatures are expected to be in the low 40-degree range. Then, after a frigid overnight Friday, when temperatures could drop into the teens, there will be a return to sunny skies Saturday.

Though temperatures are expected to hover right around freezing Saturday, it will signal a run of sunshine through at least Tuesday, the weather service said — though there’s a good chance temperatures won’t break 40 degrees any of that time.

A small craft warning is in effect for all Long Island waters through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Wind speeds Tuesday clocked in at 47 mph in Bayville and 54 mph in Stony Brook, according to the weather service.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

