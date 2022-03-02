TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny and cool, rain possible overnight

By Newsday Staff
Long Islanders can expect mostly sunny and cool weather through the end of the work week, but rain is expected to move in over the weekend and could linger for several days, the National Weather Service said.

Highs Wednesday will be in the mid-40s. There is a 50% chance of rain overnight, with any showers likely to occur between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, the weather service said.

The rest of Thursday should be sunny and breezy, however, with highs in the low 40s, the weather service said.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s Friday, the weather service said.

Then Saturday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 40s. There is a 30% chance of showers overnight, the weather service said.

The likelihood of rain increases Sunday morning, and there is a chance of rain every day through at least Tuesday, the weather service said.

Along with the rain will come warmer temperatures: Sunday's highs are predicted to be in the mid-50s, followed by highs near 60 degrees Monday. Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s on Tuesday, the weather service said.

