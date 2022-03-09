Long Islanders can expect an unpleasant day with winds of 5 to 10 mph and rain and snow into the evening Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service is calling for a 90% chance of precipitation Wednesday, with areas of snow and sleet. The weather service said ½ to 2 inches of snow is possible, but one inch of snow or less is most likely on Long Island.

The precipitation should make for wet, slush-filled road conditions Wednesday morning into the afternoon commute, the weather service said. Wet snow and accumulations will be the greatest, the weather service said, on grassy and elevated surfaces and there could be what is known as "snow banding" — with moderate to heavy areas of snow in the New York metro area and along the North Shore and coast of Connecticut late morning into the afternoon. Rain may mix with the snow in the mid-afternoon to the evening, the weather service said.

The temperature hovered in the mid-to-upper 30s overnight, but will steadily drop Wednesday.

On the bright side, the weather service said Long Islanders can expect partly sunny skies Thursday and mostly sunny skies Friday, with tempartures soaring into the mid-to-upper 40s both days.

Rain returns Saturday, though temperatures will remain in the upper 40s, the weather service said.

Saturday night figures to be frigid, with overnight temperatures dipping into the low 20s. The weather service said gale-force wind gusts are possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

The weather service said despite highs only in the 30s Sunday, it will at least be sunny.

It'll be next Monday before Long Islanders have a real shot at cracking 50 degrees again, the weather service said. And it should also be sunny Monday and Tuesday, according to the forecast.