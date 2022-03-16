Sunshine and warm weather will be on tap for Wednesday, ahead of rain for St. Patrick's Day, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-50s Wednesday, with a calm wind, the weather service said.

Then for Thursday, St. Patrick's Day, rain and patchy fog are forecast, with highs again in the mid-50s.

Friday should clear and temperatures could reach the low 60s, the weather service said.

The rain is expected to return Saturday, when highs will dip back into the mid-50s, the weather service said.

Sunday should be sunny, with highs in the low 50s.

"As low pressure departs on Sunday expect gusty conditions," the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunshine should continue through at least Tuesday, and temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s, the weather service said.

But then, the weather service said, "The next chance of precipitation is expected mid-week with another frontal system."