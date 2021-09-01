Intense rain falling at a rate of one to two inches an hour, flash floods, thunderstorms, and an isolated tornado are what the tail end of now-Tropical Depression Ida could bring to the tri-state area on Wednesday and Thursday.

A flash flood watch starts at 8 a.m. Wednesday and ends at 2 p.m on Thursday. The worst threat of a tornado will be Wednesday night to Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said.

As much as 4.85 inches of rain is predicted for Kennedy Airport. To the east, 3.81 inches of rain is expected for Montauk, the weather service estimates.

Its Weather Prediction Center warned the rainfall could be higher in northeastern New Jersey and parts of southeast Connecticut.

"Expect an expansion of the rain showers and for the intensity of rain showers to increase during the day. The showers could very well become more intermittent across parts of Northeast NJ, NYC and Long Island for late this morning into this afternoon," though possibly accompanied by a thunderstorm, the weather service said.

Don’t be fooled by any brief cessation, however. A warm front tied to an approaching moisture-rich low system could meet the remnants of Ida Wednesday night, triggering heavy rain along with thunderstorms and even a brief tornado, the weather service said.

Parts of the tri-state area faced similar high risks from storms — not all named — on March 13, 2010; March 29, 2010; Sept. 20, 2010 with Nicole; Aug. 27, 2011 with Irene; Sept. 6 to 7, 2011 with Lee; and Aug. 4, 2020 with Isaias, when 646,000 people lost power.

Daytime highs for Wednesday and Thursday should hover around the mid-70s, the weather service said.

Possibly making amends for Ida, Friday's skies should be mostly clear and the humidity should be noticeably lower, as a cloud-clearing high pressure system settles in.

The daytime high Friday should be about 74 degrees.

Temperatures during the day should remain in the upper 70s through Monday, with Tuesday the first day when they may rise to 80 degrees, the weather service said.

Saturday should also be sunny but the low humidity will likely end by Sunday, as a warm front arrives. There may be showers Sunday night, with the chances of rain assessed at 30%.

Labor Day on Monday should be sunny. Tuesday should at least start that way, until a low pressure system possibly meets a cold front.

"This may bring a few showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms to the area later Tuesday," the weather service said.