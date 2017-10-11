With temperatures reaching the mid-70s by Wednesday afternoon, increased chances for some light rain were expected to kick in for the late-night hours, forecasters said.

No more than a quarter of an inch is expected, said Jay Engle, National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton, with precipitation moving out Thursday by around the morning rush.

Breezy conditions can be expected Wednesday night and through the day Thursday, when gusts could reach 31 mph, the weather service said Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday was expected to start off cloudy, but give way to mostly sunny skies.

After a string of above-average days, with highs in the 70s and 80s, Thursday and Friday take us back to cooler, more seasonable temperatures, forecasters say.

Look for a return to “sweater weather” Thursday, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Both Thursday and Friday are looking at highs in the mid-60s, which is normal for this time of year, the weather service said.

The weekend was expected to be partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures once again heading up to daytime highs in the low to mid-70s.