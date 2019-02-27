Light snow is heading to Long Island on Wednesday, possibly causing problems for the evening commute, forecasters said.

The most likely snowfall is less than 1 inch in southern Nassau County, 1 inch in northern Nassau and most of Suffolk County, and 2 inches for the East End, the National Weather Service said.

"Travel will become hazardous tonight due to a combination of poor visibility and slippery roads," the weather service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 23° Overcast 27°/26° 27°/26° SEE FULL FORECAST

Wednesday should have mostly cloudy skies and light winds, with highs in the upper 20s, below normal, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Light snow and flurries begin in the afternoon, and most areas should see under an inch of snow by Thursday morning, Hoffman said.

The snowfall totals are a slight decrease from previous forecasts. But there is still "some potential for sleet or light freezing drizzle to mix in with the snow," which would reduce totals further, the weather service said.

If the storm track yields higher snowfall, which is a low chance, then it would bring about 2 inches to Nassau and western Suffolk, with 3 inches on the East End, the weather service said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

On Thursday, the temperatures rise to the upper 30s and it will be sunny. There's a chance of rain or snow showers on Thursday night, Hoffman said.

Friday, the first day of March, should be mostly cloudy with the chance of more rain or snow showers in the morning and temperatures in the upper 30s.