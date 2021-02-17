TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Storm could bring 4-8 inches of snow

Parts of Long Island could see up to

Parts of Long Island could see up to six inches of snow Thursday, forecasters said.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Wednesday should be a cold winter day — sunny with a daytime high of 31 degrees — but a two-day storm is expected to start Thursday that could bring four to eight inches of snow to Long Island, forecasters say.

A winter storm watch running from Thursday morning to Friday afternoon was issued by the National Weather Service. The possibility of another storm arriving early next week also prompted it to issue a hazardous weather outlook that runs from Thursday to next Tuesday.

There is a 20% chance that snowflakes could start falling around 4 a.m. Thursday, the weather service predicted. The heaviest snow, however, will begin late Thursday morning. Periods of snow will continue into Friday, the weather service said.

"Global models are in good agreement with a long period of light to occasionally moderate snow through Friday as multiple waves pass to the southeast," the weather service said.

A wintry mix is possible for Long Island Thursday night.

Said the weather service: "This is looking to be a mainly snow event with perhaps some mixing with sleet across Long Island and the New York City metro (area) Thursday night into Friday."

However, it added, "If that does not happen, the higher snowfall totals could very well be at the coast."

The snow and sleet is expected to stop falling around mid-afternoon Friday.

This snowstorm stems from the systems pounding states from the Southern Plains to the East Coast, which have affected more than 100 million people, the weather service said.

The daytime high Thursday will be 30 degrees. Temperatures Friday should rise to 35 degrees during the day.

Saturday and Sunday should be sunny, with thermometers reaching freezing during the day.

And then Monday, there could possibly be more snow and rain. The odds of precipitation are 50%, and the daytime high should reach 42 degrees, the weather service said.

Tuesday should see the fair weather return, with sun and a similar daytime high.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

