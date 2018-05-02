TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny with highs reaching the 80s

Elevated levels of ozone prompted the state Department of Environmental Conservation to issue an air quality alert for the Island.

It will be sunny and dry Wednesday, and Thursday, as the temperature soars toward a high past 80 degrees, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

It will be sunny and dry Wednesday on Long Island as the temperature soars toward a high past 80 degrees, forecasters said.

“The South Shore will see cooler conditions this afternoon after a sea breeze kicks in,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

With the hot, dry weather and winds gusts up to 30 mph comes the enhanced risk of any fire spreading quickly, the National Weather Service said.

There will also be elevated levels of ozone, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation issued an air quality alert for Long Island the region, effective from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday.

The predawn temperature Wednesday at Long Island MacArthur Airport was 63 degrees, almost 20 degrees higher than the reading of 45 posted at the same time Tuesday.

It should be mostly sunny Thursday with temperatures once again topping 80 degrees, forecasters said.

Friday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but it will otherwise be partly sunny with a high in the mid-70s, the weather service said.

It will be partly sunny for the weekend, but temperatures will be less warm — a high near 70 degrees Saturday and in the mid-60s Sunday, the weather service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

