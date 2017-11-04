This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long Island weather: Sunny, cooler start to the weekend

By Khristopher J. Brooks  khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
Long Islanders can expect lots of sunshine during the day on Saturday, but could see rain heading into Sunday.

The forecast calls for high temperatures near 58 degrees, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologists. Throughout the day, there will be light breezes from the northeast at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Then, light rain showers could fall after midnight.

Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, said by Saturday night, the clouds over Long Island will thicken and “we’ll get a chance of rain on the late side” of the day.

“It’s going to be a damp and dreary second half of the weekend,” he said.

On Sunday, light rain is likely in the morning, with a high of 62 degrees and a 60 percent chance of precipitation for the day. Overnight lows will be 58 degrees with cloudy skies.

Engle said Sunday night will see above-normal temperatures for Long Island.

On Monday, there will be scattered showers during a mostly cloudy day. The high will be 69 degrees with overnight lows near 48 degrees.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

