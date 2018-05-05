Finally, spring weather — not this extended winter turned blazing summer — seems to be settling in, as this weekend offers mild temperatures and a possible sprinkle Sunday, forecasters say.

Saturday is expected to offer all we love about spring — moderate temperatures reaching into low 70s during the day and dipping down into the mid-60s overnight, said meteorologist Bruce Avery of News 12 Long Island.

Sunday also offers pretty nice weather, though there’s a chance of rain falling on those running in the Long Island Marathon.

Daytime temperatures will cool a bit, into the mid-60s, during the day, said meteorologist Melissa DiSpigna of the National Weather Service’s Upton office. That will mean the runners will be more comfortable during their exertions but may feel some spray from the sky.

“We’re back to spring weather,” she said.

As for those seesawing extremes of weather we’ve been seeing for a month, she added, “That’s gone.”

Monday kicks off what should be a lovely week of spring weather, Avery said. We’ll see more sunshine on Monday with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s.

The weather will warm up by midweek. he said. “Beautiful spring weather most of next week,” Avery said.