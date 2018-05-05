TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Morning
62° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: ‘Back to spring,’ with temps in low 70s

Sunday also offers pretty nice weather, though there’s a chance of rain falling on those running in the Long Island Marathon.

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

Finally, spring weather — not this extended winter turned blazing summer — seems to be settling in, as this weekend offers mild temperatures and a possible sprinkle Sunday, forecasters say.

Saturday is expected to offer all we love about spring — moderate temperatures reaching into low 70s during the day and dipping down into the mid-60s overnight, said meteorologist Bruce Avery of News 12 Long Island.

Sunday also offers pretty nice weather, though there’s a chance of rain falling on those running in the Long Island Marathon.

Daytime temperatures will cool a bit, into the mid-60s, during the day, said meteorologist Melissa DiSpigna of the National Weather Service’s Upton office. That will mean the runners will be more comfortable during their exertions but may feel some spray from the sky.

“We’re back to spring weather,” she said.

As for those seesawing extremes of weather we’ve been seeing for a month, she added, “That’s gone.”

Monday kicks off what should be a lovely week of spring weather, Avery said. We’ll see more sunshine on Monday with temperatures hovering in the mid-60s.

The weather will warm up by midweek. he said. “Beautiful spring weather most of next week,” Avery said.

Mugshot,

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More news

A wetlands will be created at Captree State LI parks to get $16 million in upgrades
When the time comes, John Dollard will be LI Marine vet gets his rank restored
Darlene and Chris Valente eloped because her father Love Story: LIers eloped when Dad disapproved
A letter authorizing the issuance of a certificate Corruption trial: The tale of 329 Broadway
Andre Patton, 47, is accused of murdering Deacon Cops: Man arrested in deacon’s stabbing death
Pinned spotted lanternfly adult with wings open. Experts: Watch out for the spotted lanternfly