Long Islanders can look forward to a warm but cloudy Saturday with highs in the 80s, forecasters said.

Saturday morning should produce plenty of sunshine, and the fog on the East End should clear by 10 a.m., said Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

Saturday begins with “very muggy air,” but as the day moves on more clouds will appear, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery said. There is a chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures will cover a 30-degree range in “a weekend that will feel like two seasons,” Avery said.

Overnight lows should be in the mid-50s or near 60 degrees, forecasters said.

Sunday will be cooler with temperatures in the mid-60s but it should remain dry during the day. Sunday night, the temperature drops as low as 53 with a chance of rain into Monday.

“It will be a very fickle day and also a fickle weekend,” Avery said.

On Monday, rain is likely before noon and could be heavy, according to the National Weather Service. The high is expected to be 61.

After some more showers Tuesday, the weather clears up with highs in the upper 60s for the rest of the week, the service said.