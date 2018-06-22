TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Rainy weekend ahead

It should be mostly cloudy Friday with temperatures

Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Let’s all gear up for a weekend that will likely have chances of showers with some thunderstorms, but also potential for a respite Sunday morning.

With rain starting by daybreak, Saturday was expected to see showers and a possible thunderstorm pretty much throughout the day and into the overnight hours, the National Weather Service said in its late Friday afternoon regional summary. Any thunderstorms over the weekend could bring locally heavy downpours, forecasters said.

“Cloudy skies, onshore flow, and rain will limit high temperatures” on Long Island, mostly to the low to mid-70s, the weather service said.

Sunday was forecast to bring cloudy but dry skies in the morning, with chances of showers and thunderstorms resuming after noon and continuing overnight.

Temperatures were expected to rise to the mid-70s on the East End, and mid-80s closer to the city.

The workweek was forecast to start out with sunny skies and highs around 80 degrees.

