Friday should be mostly sunny on Long Island with temperatures in the low 60s and light west winds in the single digits, forecasters said.
“We do have lots of sunshine today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.
Saturday should have good weather also, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching toward 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Then the rain moves in Saturday night, and by Sunday there will be showers and possibly thunderstorms carrying heavy rain, the weather service said.
There is a small craft advisory in effect for ocean waters off the South Shore until 6 p.m. Friday.
“The potential exists for an intensifying storm to move up the coast Sunday into Sunday night,” the weather service said in an update.
“This could bring gales to all waters during this time frame. Gales could continue into Monday, especially on the ocean,” the weather service said.
