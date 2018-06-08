Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, warm temperatures and light winds.

The temperature will hit a high near 80 degrees, about 10 degrees warmer than any day so far this week, forecasters said.

“It will be warmer than normal out there after the cool conditions we’ve seen the last few days,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Saturday — Belmont Stakes Day — looks like a repeat of Friday with mostly sunny skies, but showers might develop late at night and continue into Sunday morning, with a chance of thunderstorms at times, the National Weather Service said.

It should be sunny during the day Sunday with a high temperature in the low 70s, the weather service said.

Sunny skies are expected early next week, and there is no rain in the long-range forecast, the weather service said.