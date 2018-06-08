TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
57° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny skies and a high near 80

Friday's forecast calls for sunny skies, light winds

Friday's forecast calls for sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures near 80 degrees. Photo Credit: Newsday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies, warm temperatures and light winds.

The temperature will hit a high near 80 degrees, about 10 degrees warmer than any day so far this week, forecasters said.

“It will be warmer than normal out there after the cool conditions we’ve seen the last few days,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Saturday — Belmont Stakes Day — looks like a repeat of Friday with mostly sunny skies, but showers might develop late at night and continue into Sunday morning, with a chance of thunderstorms at times, the National Weather Service said.

It should be sunny during the day Sunday with a high temperature in the low 70s, the weather service said.

Sunny skies are expected early next week, and there is no rain in the long-range forecast, the weather service said.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

More news

Javier Castillo's portrait is seen in Brentwood in Feds add names to list of charged MS-13 members
Job seekers wait to speak with recruiter Sherry See unemployment rates in your area
Suffolk Legis. Monica Martinez, right, shakes hands with Monica Martinez launches state senate campaign
An LIRR grade crossing at Willis Avenue near Waze joins LIRR push to make crossings safer
In an undated photo of jockeys Jimmie Winkfield Journeyman jockey pins hope on ‘good horse’
Commuter Gwen Skinner of Melville questions LIRR officials LIRR commuters air grievances at forum