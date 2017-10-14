Fall activities may feel out of season on Sunday, when the weather is expected to be more like summer than like autumn.

Temperatures will hit the 70s across Long Island, with the mercury potentially reaching into the upper 70s in the western parts of the island and the low 70s “as you get out to the Twin Forks,” said Joe Pollina, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

It will be about 10 degrees warmer than the normal high for this time of year, which is 63 degrees in Islip, he said.

“It’ll be a little warm, but otherwise, it won’t be fall-like with these temperatures,” Pollina said, noting “any outdoor activity should be okay.”

There may be some morning fog and drizzle that “should burn off” by about 8 or 9 a.m., Pollina said. Mostly cloudy skies should clear up a bit by about 2 p.m., when there will be “more sun than clouds.”

“It will be on the humid side, but that’ll break late Sunday night into Monday morning” with a cold front that could also bring a 30-to-40 percent chance of light showers overnight, Pollina said.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Matt Hammer said “it’s back to fall on Monday and Tuesday,” with Monday’s high at 64 with a low of 42, and Tuesday’s high reaching just 60 but with a warmer low of 47.

Monday and Tuesday should be dry, and temperatures may warm up again mid-week, Pollina said.