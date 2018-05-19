TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Wet, colder start to Saturday

The weather forecast for Saturday.

The weather forecast for Saturday. Photo Credit: Weather Underground

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Dreary, positively dreary, weather will tarnish this royal wedding weekend on Long Island, with rain expected both days, forecasters say.

Saturday will be, in a word, wet, with some thunderstorms and temperatures in the 50s, said meteorologist Carlie Buccola of the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

The rain is expected to taper off in the evening, she said.

“Today’s not brilliant,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery. “It’s anything but brilliant. It’s overcast all over Long Island. It’s dreary.”

He added, “There’s already a lot of wet weather around.”

Sunday will be the better day of the two, with a 30 percent chance of showers and temperatures up in the 70s during the day. Sunday evening is expected to be partly cloudy, with no rain, as temperatures dip into the 50s, she said.

This weekend seems a reflection of what, on the surface, appears to be a particularly rainy May. But the rain totals this month are below the average for this time in May, Buccola said.

So far, the weather service has measured 1.4 inches of rain at its Islip station, below the average 2.06 inches, Buccola said.

“There has been a lot of days of rain, but not a lot of rain each day,” she said.

The sun will pop out on Monday, and the high temperatures could reach 80 degrees in some places, according to the meteorologists at News 12 Long Island.

Showers return Tuesday, and some morning showers are expected on Wednesday. But sunny weather is expected further into the week, they said.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

