The Tuesday evening commute on Long Island is looking to be wet and windy, forecasters say.

Showers, some with locally heavy rain, have been moving in from the south, though Nassau County could see some dry spots, said Patrick Maloit, National Weather Service meteorologist based in Upton.

Winds had been picking up Tuesday, with heavy showers affecting parts of Long Island, forecasters say.

A wind advisory is in effect through 2 a.m. Wednesday for Suffolk County, telling of sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. The advisory for Nassau, lasting through 10 p.m. Tuesday, warns of sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

Flight delays for arrivals at Kennedy Airport were averaging close to four hours, the Federal Aviation Administration said, with departures also affected.

As of around 1:30 p.m.,“gusty heavy showers” were moving into New York City and developing south of Long Island, the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Shortly past 2 p.m., a strong thunderstorm was affecting western Suffolk County, the weather service said.

The expectation through Wednesday is for 2 to 3 inches for most places, though that could be higher for areas seeing heaviest downpours, he said.

The chance of rain overnight into Wednesday is 100 percent, the weather service said, with showers potentially continuing through the day.

After a wet and blustery Tuesday, Long Islanders hoping for a break from the rainy weather may need to wait another day.

Wednesday brings the continuing chance for showers, with temperatures rising to the mid-60s, forecasters say.

There was a 40 percent chance for showers Wednesday and Wednesday night for parts of Long Island, according to the National Weather Service’s late Tuesday afternoon forecast. Highs at Long Island MacArthur Airport were expected to be around 67 degrees.

Thursday takes a turn to the cooler side, with highs in the low 60s, which is the case with Friday as well, the weather service said. That’s still above normal for this time of year, which is around 60 degrees.

Thursday could start out dry, but chances of showers arrive in the afternoon.

Friday looks to be sunny.

With William Murphy