The storm hitting Long Island, New York City and the region is rolling out early Monday morning, but the flooding threat remains, according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts reached 69 miles per hour at Fire Island and Orient, and 63 mph at East Hampton, with 1.62 inches of rainfall so far at Islip, weather service meteorologist Dominic Ramunni said just after 7:45 a.m.

"It’s obviously been a wet and windy night," Ramunni said earlier on Monday morning. "We’ve seen wind gusts over 50 miles per hour along the coast, basically from the city to the eastern end of the Island."

The gusts will go down to about 40 miles per hour later in the morning near the shores and about 35 mph farther inland.

There haven’t been many reports of flooding, at least so far, though high tides loom in many vulnerable areas. Snow in far western Nassau, a light coating with freezing rain, changed entirely to rain overnight.

"As people wake up this morning, if they’re not affected by the coastal flooding, they’ll certainly feel the winds," Ramunni said, adding: "We’re waiting to see how bad the coastal flooding situation will be with high tide."

A coastal flood warning for southwest Suffolk County and southern Nassau County remains in effect until noon. A coastal flood warning spanning northwest Suffolk and northern Nassau spans from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the weather service.

Expect one-and-a-half to two-and-a-half feet of inundation above ground level in certain areas near the shoreline and waterfront, an advisory said.

Particularly affected: "roads, parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront," the advisory said.

Vehicles parked near the waterfront might be flooded, with effects seen inland from the waterfront along bays and rivers, as well as waves causing beach erosion and "wave splashover onto shoreline streets," with minor damage to structures near the shoreline, the advisory said.

On Fire Island, high tide has brought the ocean up to the base of the dunes, as often is the case in these kinds of storms when the wind blows from the south, an Ocean Bay Park spokesman said.

"There's usually some erosion; we're really not going to be able to tell until the storm has passed," the spokesman added.

There have been no reports of property damage yet, he said.

A wind advisory for northwest and southwest Suffolk, scheduled to end at 10 a.m., ended early, Ramunni said at about 7:45 a.m.

According to PSEG Long Island's online outage map, there were 136 outages, affecting 2,240 customers, as of the 7:43 a.m. update.

There weren’t major delays on the roads or commuter rails, or at the airports.

There are 10- to 15-minute delays on the NICE buses due to the weather, according to the operator.

There have been 153 flight cancellations in the last 24 hours at LaGuardia Airport, with 95 at Kennedy over the same period, according to the website FlightAware.

