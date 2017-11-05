This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
LI weather: Cloudy Sunday with light rain, temps in low 60s

Mostly cloudy, light rain expected for Long Island

Mostly cloudy, light rain expected for Long Island on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 with high near 62, forecasters said. Photo Credit: News 12 Long Island

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Cloudy skies and occasional light rain and passing showers are in the forecast for Long Island on Sunday — so keep those umbrellas handy, forecasters say, but the temperatures will remain higher than normal for this time of year.

The wet weather could put a damper on outdoor activities such as the I Love Chocolate Festival at Old Bethpage Village Restoration as well as the TCS New York City...

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

