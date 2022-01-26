A potentially heavy snowfall with strong winds is forecast for the weekend, with the most expected on Long Island's East End, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow is expected to start Friday afternoon and intensify Saturday. Totals will likely be 3 inches to 6 inches, if not more, said weather service meteorologist James Tomasini..

The latest forecast calls for 2 to 4 inches of snow Friday night and another half inch Saturday, along with frigid temperatures and blustery conditions, winds gusts blowing about 30 mph.

This far ahead of the coming snowstorm, forecasters could not say for certain which areas will get the most snow, how fast it will taper, and just how high winds will gust.

The farther the storm stays off shore, the less snow will fall, "while a track closer to shore will increase snow amounts and if the low gets close enough to the coast, a wintry mix will be possible for some eastern coastal sections," the weather service said.

Six inches is the threshold for the weather service issuing a winter-storm warning.

"That's when to really look out for traveling conditions," he said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Long Island Rail Road president Phillip Eng said Wednesday that the agency is "monitoring" the storm, and expects to begin preparations on Friday, including by pre-salting stations, and readying personnel and equipment to be deployed as needed once the severe weather arrives.

"We’ll be messaging with the public as the weather reports become more confident," Eng said. "The intent is to do what we’ve always done—provide safe, reliable service, and make sure our customers are informed at the right times."

With the frigid temperatures and the coming snow, animal welfare officials on Long Island are reminding pet owners to keep their four-legged friends inside during the cold weather.

Older dogs, those who are ill, young or have short-hair are especially at risk because they cannot endure prolonged exposure to winter weather, according to the Suffolk County SPCA.

The agency reminds people it is illegal to tether, leash, secure, tie, pen or confine a dog outside when the temperature is below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. The Suffolk County SPCA has made several arrests this month of pet owners who have left their dogs outside in subfreezing temperatures.

In addition, more pets are lost in the winter because they are not able to find their way home through scent because of the snow and ice.

Wednesday's sunshine was tempered with the cold, a high of 27, with a northwest wind creating a wind chill of 10 to 15 and an overnight low of 11 degrees.

Thursday will be just slightly warmer, with a high of 31, and a wind chill of 10 to 20. That night, heat-trapping clouds will result in a milder low of 25.

Minor to moderate flooding along eastern Long Island and along both the North and South shores, especially during Saturday’s high tides, are additional threats.

Sunday will be sunny, with a daytime high of 28.

Monday and Tuesday should be sunny, with daytime highs in the mid 30s.

With Alfonso A. Castillo and Joan Gralla