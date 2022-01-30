The blizzard of Long Island has passed, now it's time to shovel

Today's Long Island forecast: Plenty of shoveling.

After more than a foot of snow fell in many parts of Long Island — Suffolk's first official blizzard in four years — there are driveways to plow, roads to deice, walkways to clear, and perhaps snowmen to make.

The temperature will hover around the mid-20s Sunday under sunny skies and Meteorologist Bill Korbel predicts a gradual warmup by midweek.

"By Wednesday we’re going to see 40 degrees, by Thursday we could be close to 50," Korbel said.

Until then, the main concerns center around keeping roads clear of ice and drifting snow from a storm that dumped nearly two feet of snow on parts of Long Island.

Transportation

The storm that lasted from Friday night to Saturday evening shut down airports, trains and buses. Its harsh, sweeping winds — with gusts of more than 50 mph — were a nightmare for work crews plowing and deicing roadways, as roads that were cleared quickly filled again with snow.

While there were dozens of crashes, police said most of them were minor.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone will provide an update at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on snow removal efforts and other issues related to the storm.

John McNally, a Long Beach spokesman, said Sunday morning in a text that roads in the city’s 2.5 square miles are clear, "but the clean up continues."

Salt and sand are down, he said.

Ina statement Sunday, Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette M. Aguiar said the area got 14 inches of snow but "most roads are passable."

Aguiar he urged residents to stay home, if possible.

"If you must travel, give yourself plenty of extra time and reduce your speed," she said.

The Long Island Rail Road, suspended during what was the winter's worst storm of the season, was set to resume regular service at 5 a.m. Sunday, although, "bus service will be provided between Ronkonkoma and Greenport, and between Speonk and Montauk, as we experienced significantly greater snowfall and drifts in those regions," the railroad warned on Twitter.

In a tweet Sunday morning, Kennedy Airport said "disruption to AirTrain JFK service remains in effect. Free buses continue to replace trains systemwide. Please allow extra time to reach your destination. Kennedy and LaGuardia Airport both tweeted they were "expecting a slow start to flight activity Sunday morning 1/30 with a gradual increase as the day progresses."

Kennedy Airport reported 321 cancellations Sunday morning, and 57 delays, according to the website FlightAware. LaGuardia reported 371 cancellations and 22 delays. Information about conditions and flight status at Long Island MacArthur Airport was not immediately available.

The forecast

The cold temperatures Sunday could make it harder to clear snow.

"You're going to be battling the cold out there," said Brian Ciemnecki, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, where it was 8.6 degrees at 5:20 a.m.

Sunday night brings more bitter cold with a forecast low of 14 under partly cloudy skies. Monday and Tuesday will remain dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s. Monday night will drop to about 21 and the overnight low Tuesday is forecast for 37. A mix off rain and snow is forecast starting Wednesday and continuing through Friday, the weather service said.

"It'll be breezy in the morning. The winds could be lighter toward afternoon. You'll have the blowing and drifting of snow," at least earlier in the day.

The weather service issued a statement Sunday morning warning that areas of blowing and drifting snow will limit visibility.

"Travel conditions will remain hazardous, the statement said. "In addition, wind chills will be around -5 to -10 early this morning."

The big dig

Many Islanders who hunkered down indoors will emerge from the homes to piles of snow and the need to remove it.

The National Weather Service said Saturday it could "preliminarily confirm that blizzard criteria was met" for Suffolk. A blizzard is blowing, falling snow — or both — with winds of 35 mph or more, reducing visibility to a quarter-mile or less for at least three hours, according to the weather service. It was the first blizzard to hit the Island since January 2018.

While the highest recorded Nassau snow totals were 19.2 inches in Levittown and 17 inches in Elmont and Plainedge, Ciemnecki said, the highest in Suffolk were at Islip airport, 24.7 inches, and 24.2 in Bay Shore.

All state parks across Long Island were closed Saturday, said George Gorman, the regional director of Long Island state parks.

Crews worked around the clock to plow and shovel the parks, he said, and it was unclear when they will reopen.

"We’re digging out, as everyone else is," Gorman said.

Before shoveling, health experts recommend the obvious — bundling up to prevent frostbite — and also, stretching and other warmup exercises. Shovelers should seek medical help if experiencing persistent shortness of breath, palpitations, chest pressure or other symptoms.

"If you are outside, be sure to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves to minimize exposure to the wind," the weather service said.

Blizzard tragedies

In Cutchogue, on Suffolk County's North Fork, an elderly man died Saturday after he fell into a swimming pool while shoveling snow, police said.

According to a report from the Southold Town Police Department, police received a 911 emergency call around 8:30 a.m. reporting that the man, whose identity was not released, had fallen into the pool.

Police officers and Cutchogue Fire Department rescue personnel who arrived at the scene pulled the man from the water and began administering CPR, the report stated. Fire rescue workers transported him to Stony Brook Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

In Nassau County, a woman was found dead in her car early Saturday morning by a Nassau snowplow operator in Uniondale. She may have suffered a medical emergency, according to Blakeman.

The woman, who was elderly, was found around 2:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Marriott hotel in Uniondale, according to Officer Michael Usinger, a Nassau police spokesman. He said her car window was open.