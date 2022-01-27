The forecast for Friday into Saturday portends Long Island's heaviest snowfall of the winter. But here are some ways to make the storm more palatable — and safer — for you and your family.

Bundle up smartly. Planning physical activity outdoors, such as shoveling snow or salting a walkway? Layers are your friend! Start with a base layer, meaning, one that’s next to your skin and designed to wick moisture. Wick materials include synthetics, like polyester and nylon, and natural fibers, like silk and merino wool, all of which keep the skin dry and reduces the chances for hypothermia or becoming chilled. On top of the base layer, put on an insulating layer like a sweater or fleece, and an outer shell to protect from snow. Of course, finish it all off with a hat, gloves, thick socks and ideally, waterproof boots.

Prep your vehicle. If driving is a must, stock up with stuff needed in case you get stranded on the road: blankets, extra water, jumper cables, chains, warm clothes, snacks and a first-aid kit. For extra protection in the event tires get stuck in snow, have cat litter or sand at the ready for better ground traction. Also, consider a phone charging cable and portable charging battery for electronics. The CDC recommends: "Keep the gas tank near full to help avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines."

Do warm-ups before shoveling. Jumping jacks, standing squats, lunges and other exercises can avert injury. When shoveling, bend at the knee and lift with the legs, not the back. Don’t let snow pile up because it’s harder to clear the more there is. And seek medical help if experiencing persistent shortness of breath, palpitations, chest pressure or other symptoms.

Tidy up the yard. Before the snowfall hits, check for wayward tree branches that might be positioned to fall onto your house. Use caution and avoid taking unnecessary risks. If it looks like a complicated job, consider calling in a professional, and if it’s too late for this storm, remove precarious branches for next time.

For frozen pipes, turn off the water that flows to the outside, then drain what remains from the outside spigot. If you don’t plan to be home during the storm, leave the heat on anyway, to a temperature no lower than 55 degrees. "Open cabinet doors to allow heat to get to un-insulated pipes under sinks and appliances near exterior walls," according to online advice from State Farm insurance.

Prep equipment before it’s needed, not the morning after the snowstorm. As early as possible, check the snowblower, start it up and run it for a bit. Position tools where needed, such as shovels by the door. Put ice melt down. Leave the snowblower in a location where is can be easily moved out.

Check batteries on smoke and carbon-monoxide detectors. It's always a good idea to check monthly, but particularly when using a wood stove, fireplace, or kerosene heater, make sure the detectors are working.

Bring your pet indoors if possible, and if that’s not possible, be sure to provide adequate shelter.

SOURCES: weather.com, REI, AAA Northeast, NYU Langone, Northwell Health, Stony Brook University, USA Today, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Newsday archives