Long Island prepares for Thursday’s snowstorm:

PSEG

PSEG Long Island said it’s preparing for the storm by positioning crews and resources where the storm is expected to hit the hardest, primarily in Eastern Suffolk.

“That’s where the highest impact of the snow is going to be,” spokesman Jeffrey Weir said.

PSEG will be using in-house crews and local contractors where needed to respond to outages, and doesn’t expect to bring in crews from out of state, Weir said. Part of the preparedness for the storm involves filling trucks with fuel and moving resources to remote locations.

“We’re getting our equipment in order,” Weir said. “We’ll be ready

— MARK HARRINGTON

HEMPSTEAD

Suffolk County prepping for snow

Hempstead crews are preparing the town’s beet brine and salt equipment ahead of the snowstorm, officials said.

Supervisor Laura Gillen, overseeing the town’s response for the first large weather event four days into her tenure, said in a news release municipal workers are prepared for the snow.

She also urged residents to remove their vehicles from roadways so snow plows can better clear the streets.

The town is also partnering with the Wantagh High School Key Club this winter to dig out senior citizens’ homes during storms. The pilot program is only available in Wantagh. Seniors can sign up for the free service by emailing wantaghsnow@gmail.com.

— STEFANIE DAZIO

GLEN COVE

Glen Cove city vehicles are to begin spreading salt at the first sign of snow, city spokeswoman Lisa Travatello said. If temperatures drop, the mix will change to salt and sand, she said.

Twenty-six pieces of equipment will begin plowing streets once snowfall reaches three inches, Travatello said. City law requires residents to park only on the odd-numbered side of streets when there is snow over three inches, to assist in snow removal, she said. Residents also can park in the two downtown municipal garages, on their driveways or on their lawns.

The Glen Cove Senior Center will open as a warming center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, and First Presbyterian Church will be available as an evening men’s shelter.

Garbage pickup is canceled for Thursday.

— DAVID OLSON

OYSTER BAY

Oyster Bay crews plan to begin pre-treating town roadways with salt and sand at 11 p.m. Wednesday, town spokesman Brian Nevin said in an email.

“Additional staff will arrive in the early hours of the morning to begin plowing operations,” Nevin said.

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino said in a news release that the town has more than 290 vehicles equipped to deal with the snow on nearly 1,000 lane miles of roads. Saladino said the town plans to use Global Positioning System information to track the snow plowing effort.

— TED PHILLIPS

ISLIP

Islip Town officials said they have 15,000 tons of salt and an additional 10,000 yards of salt/sand mix for the approaching storm. Islip will have more than 400 snow plows on the road at the first sign of snow to clear hazards as rapidly as possible, officials said.

Department of Public Works Commissioner Tom Owens and work crews “are out there doing what they need to do, salt lines are pretty full,” Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter said.

— VALERIE BAUMAN AND RACHELLE BLIDNER

SMITHTOWN

Smithtown’s Highway Department began spraying the more than 470 miles of roads with its mix of brine and beet juice, Highway Supervisor Robert Murphy said.

“We have crews out in three trucks and we will brine right up to the storm.” The mixture aids in plowing and de-icing in temperatures down to negative 15 degrees, Murphy said. Salt alone loses its effectiveness at 15 to 20 degrees.

The department will have 105 employees on plows with 75 contractors on standby, Murphy said.

Highway department crews already plow New York State roads within the town, but the storm will be an early test of a new shared services model where town crews also maintain the roads of the town’s three incorporated villages.

Currently, only Nissequogue Village has signed an intermunicipal agreement for town plowing, Murphy said, with Head of the Harbor and Village of the Branch expected to sign in coming weeks. Nissequogue officials said in December that they were mostly pleased with the town’s performance after a snowstorm that month.

Murphy’s advice to residents hasn’t changed much over the years: “If it’s not necessary, stay off the roads,” he said. “And, if possible, park all cars in the driveways.”

— NICHOLAS SPANGLER

BROOKHAVEN

In Bellport Village, “All the plows are ready to go,” Mayor Ray Fell said. “We’ll have three dump trucks, three pickup trucks and two payloaders to take the snow to a parking lot at the dock.”

Crews will start plowing as soon as two inches of snow hit the ground, Fell said.

Patchogue plans to have 10 village snow trucks and 10 contract trucks on the road.

“Once it’s plowable, they’ll be out there,” Patchogue Clerk Patricia Seal said.

— DEON J. HAMPTON

RIVERHEAD

Riverhead highway crews were at work Wednesday mixing salt and sand in efforts to get their snow fleet ready ahead of Thursday’s storm, Highway Superintendent George Woodson said.

The only factors that could cause delays were possible heavy winds that forecasts said may occur during the day, Woodson said.

— JEAN-PAUL SALAMANCA

SOUTHOLD

Southold Highway Superintendent Vincent Orlando said the town’s crews on Wednesday were charging their snow fleet vehicles and filling barns with sand and salt deliveries.

“We’re going to be chasing the snow for a while because of the wind,” Orlando said.

Southold Town Supervisor Scott Russell announced Wednesday that all town facilities, including recreational programs and the town’s transfer station, would be closed Thursday. Residents were advised to remove their vehicles from public roads.

The town’s Office of Emergency Management will open shelters at 9 a.m. Thursday and remain open, as needed, at the Peconic Lane Community Center at 1170 Peconic Lane and the Human Resource Center at 750 Pacific St. in Mattituck.

— JEAN-PAUL SALAMANCA

SOUTHAMPTON

Southampton Town will make a determination whether to declare an emergency at 5 a.m. Thursday, Highway Superintendent Alex Gregor said. He will recommend the town declare an emergency if there is more than six inches of snow as that will allow his department to plow Southampton’s 100 miles of non-town maintained roads.

“We’ll wait and see what Mother Nature brings us,” he said. “We’ll have our whole fleet at the ready.”

He recommends that residents stock up on supplies today and keep off the roads tomorrow.

“If the snow stops at a reasonable time it’s still a seven-hour feat to clear the roads,” he said.

— VERA CHINESE

SHELTER ISLAND

Shelter Island Emergency Management Coordinator and Police Chief Jim Read said PSEG Long Island has agreed to house a staffer at a local inn overnight in case power goes out on Shelter Island and the ferries are not running.

“Our biggest concern is the wind,” Read said.

Highway department trucks are treating the roads with beet juice brine and salt. Shelter Island Town Hall will be closed until noon on Thursday, although that may change if the storm is less powerful than forecast.

— VERA CHINESE