Memorial Day will be “a dry, comfortable and warm day with a light northwest breeze” and temperatures in the 70s on Long Island, National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Morrin said.

Those near-perfect conditions follow a cold front that passed through the region Sunday night, causing severe weather in parts of Connecticut and New Jersey but largely sparing Long Island, he said. “It was nice timing to get those thunderstorms out of the way overnight,” Morrin said.

“Yesterday was perfect,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said. “Today is going to be just as nice.”

Highs will be near 80 in some spots, Cavlin said, with less humidity than on Sunday.

“The temperatures are going to be beautiful from the North Shore to the South Shore,” Cavlin said. “We haven’t seen it like this in a while.”

The rest of the week will be “unsettled,” Morrin said, with a forecast of frequent showers likely starting 2 p.m. Tuesday and lingering through the night with possible thunderstorms. Tuesday should have temperatures near 60.

“By the evening, we start to see those rain chances move in,” Cavlin said.

Wednesday warms back up to the upper 60s. Thursday, Friday and Saturday should all have highs in the mid-70s.

Showers are forecast again Wednesday and Thursday night.