TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Memorial Day weather: 'Nice,' warm, sunny day on Long Island

"The temperatures are going to be beautiful," one forecaster said of the final day of a pleasant holiday weekend.  

Spectators and beachgoers at the Bethpage Air Show

Spectators and beachgoers at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on Sunday. Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
Print

Memorial Day will be “a dry, comfortable and warm day with a light northwest breeze” and temperatures in the 70s on Long Island, National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Morrin said.

Those near-perfect conditions follow a cold front that passed through the region Sunday night, causing severe weather in parts of Connecticut and New Jersey but largely sparing Long Island, he said. “It was nice timing to get those thunderstorms out of the way overnight,” Morrin said.

“Yesterday was perfect,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said. “Today is going to be just as nice.”

Highs will be near 80 in some spots, Cavlin said, with less humidity than on Sunday.

“The temperatures are going to be beautiful from the North Shore to the South Shore,” Cavlin said. “We haven’t seen it like this in a while.”

The rest of the week will be “unsettled,” Morrin said, with a forecast of frequent showers likely starting 2 p.m. Tuesday and lingering through the night with possible thunderstorms. Tuesday should have temperatures near 60.

“By the evening, we start to see those rain chances move in,” Cavlin said.

Wednesday warms back up to the upper 60s. Thursday, Friday and Saturday should all have highs in the mid-70s.

Showers are forecast again Wednesday and Thursday night.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Army veteran Thomas O'Donnell salutes during the national WWII veteran gives U.S. flag send-off to Normandy
"I started to not trust myself to keep Program helps bullied teen conquer depression
In the past few years, the Northport VA Northport VA hospital gets new director
Rachel Kubetz, 7, of Laurel, and Braedyn MacLead, 8 family-friendly LI parks with perks
The crash scene on Sunrise Highway in Amityville Police: Man dies after crashing into utility pole
Renee Seman, of Long Beach, is shown here For breast cancer patient, running is treatment
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search