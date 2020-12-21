Foggy, misty start to the first day of winter, forecasters say

There's a chance of light snow Monday.

But, the good news is it won't occur until Monday night — and the chance is slight.

It was 36 degrees out at 5 a.m., with the high expected to remain in the upper 30s Monday. It was humid, as well, which could lead to scattered areas of fog and mist, the weather service said.

And while winter officially began Monday at 5:02 a.m., don't expect snow this Christmas Eve or Christmas. In fitting 2020 fashion, the National Weather Service said the temperature will be in the mid-50s on Thursday, Christmas Eve, and in the mid-40s on Friday, Christmas Day.

Oh, and it's going to rain. At least, there's a good chance.

There's a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore ocean waters, effective 6 a.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said. There are no advisories in effect at this time.