TODAY'S PAPER
36° Good Morning
SEARCH
36° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Foggy, misty start to the first day of winter, forecasters say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

There's a chance of light snow Monday.

But, the good news is it won't occur until Monday night — and the chance is slight.

It was 36 degrees out at 5 a.m., with the high expected to remain in the upper 30s Monday. It was humid, as well, which could lead to scattered areas of fog and mist, the weather service said.

And while winter officially began Monday at 5:02 a.m., don't expect snow this Christmas Eve or Christmas. In fitting 2020 fashion, the National Weather Service said the temperature will be in the mid-50s on Thursday, Christmas Eve, and in the mid-40s on Friday, Christmas Day.

Oh, and it's going to rain. At least, there's a good chance.

There's a small craft advisory in effect for all South Shore ocean waters, effective 6 a.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday, the weather service said. There are no advisories in effect at this time.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

More news

The number of noise complaints at Republic Airport Republic Airport logs almost 300 noise complaints, double last year's number
Huntington Town Hall on Feb. 13, 2018. Huntington to reactivate panel to address issues in Black community
A smail jet aircraft slid off a runway 2 injured after small jet slides off Republic runway
Nassau County Judge Elaine Jackson Stack in 1998. Jackie Stack, judge whose legal career began at 48, dies
Seniors at The Seasons living facility in Seaford Nassau correcting hundreds of assessment errors
Police and medical workers on Route 347 near Cops: Pedestrian killed in Stony Brook hit and run
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search