Outdoor plans for Mother’s Day will be washed away, as the National Weather Service expects rain throughout Sunday and into Monday.

The weather service issued an advisory for minor coastal flooding Sunday night caused by a combination of onshore winds and tides along vulnerable coastal locations at Jamaica Bay and the Great South Bay.

Shallow flooding is expected in those vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline, the weather service said.

The rain will bring between a half and three quarters of an inch Sunday, which will see a high of 50 degrees.

The rain will continue Monday, mainly after 11 a.m., with a high near 51 and a quarter and a half of an inch before Tuesday morning, according to the weather service.

While rainfall so far this month has been a little above average compared to past years, the 10-day forecast predicts mostly dry weather, said National Weather Service meteorologist Carlie Buccola.

But before that, the rest of the week will bring more chances of rain, beginning with a 40-percent chance of showers on Tuesday and a high near 55 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to clear up and bring a high near 61 degrees, but a 30-percent chance of rain returns Thursday after 1 p.m., when the high will be near 64.

Friday is expected to be dry, with a high near 65, but the rain may return in the evening and Saturday, both with a 30-percent chance of showers.