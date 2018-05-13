If you’re celebrating Mother’s Day on Long Island and need a last-minute gift for mom, an umbrella might be a good present.

Sunday is expected to only be an “OK” day weather-wise, according to News 12 Long Island meteorologist Bruce Avery, with early morning drizzle and sprinkles in some areas to open a wet week.

Avery said highs will only reach near 60 degrees with a possibility of sunshine Sunday afternoon. Winds will be mild out of the east at 5 to 15 mph.

“During the course of the day there’s going to be clouds but I think there’s going to be a little bit of sunshine later in the day,” Avery said. “But sprinkles come back as we get toward the overnight tonight.”

Avery said Merrick and Plainview will have highs of 61 while highs of 59 are forecast for East Hampton and Cutchogue and 58 in Amityville.

Lows will be in the low 50s.

More clouds start off the workweek on Monday with a high near 70 and a low of 59.

“Monday may be the nicest day of the week,” Avery said.

Faye Morrone, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton, said the unsettled weather for the week ahead comes from “a couple of fronts” parked near Long Island.

Morrone said the normal high is 67 and the normal low 49.

Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible are ahead for Tuesday though the mercury climbs significantly to bring highs near 80. Overnight the temperature drops to the low 60s.

Look for Wednesday to be cloudy and muggy with periods of rain throughout the day and highs in the low 70s. Showers are possible at night when lows will be in the low 60s.

A chance for a few light showers comes on a mostly cloudy Thursday along with highs near 70. Rain develops late Thursday night. Lows are predicted in the upper 50s.

Lots of clouds with periods of steady rain kicks off the weekend on Friday when highs will be in the low 60s. The clouds will hang around for Friday night though the rain tapers off to showers and the lows will be in the low 50s.