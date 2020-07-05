Be careful in the ocean Sunday: There’s a moderate risk of rip currents at Nassau and Suffolk beaches, according to a National Weather Service hazardous weather alert.

The weather Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high of 88 degrees and a low of 71 at night before much of the workweek could see thunderstorms, according to weather service readings at 5:53 a.m. for Farmingdale’s Republic Airport, where it was 73 degrees with a few clouds in the sky.

There is a chance of storms starting Monday and continuing through Thursday, when it’s expected to be mostly sunny,

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 89 and a low of 72 before a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday.