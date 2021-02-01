Updates on the nor'easter from February 1

What's happening:
- Late Monday morning, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo declared a state of emergency, for Long Island, New York City, and seven other counties — that might result in travel bans on roadways such as the Long Island Expressway if snowfall reaches two to three inches per hour.
- All roadways into NYC will be closed to traffic until 6 a.m. Tuesday, except for essential workers.
- Here's a list of Long Island school closings.
- The LIRR, area airports, bus service in Nassau and Suffolk and aboveground subway lines have shut down.
- COVID-19 vaccine appointments were canceled on Monday and Tuesday in sites run by the state, Nassau County and New York City.
- How much snow has your area gotten so far? Check out the totals here.
- Check out Newsday's photos of the storm.