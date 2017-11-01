Are we sure that really was October?

Indeed, the month now in the rearview mirror ended with an average temperature of 61.9 degrees, which is 7.6 degrees above normal, according to the National Weather Service.

That makes it the warmest October on record at Long Island MacArthur Airport — where records go back 55 years — edging out 2007’s 61.1 degrees, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center, based at Cornell University.

That’s as during the month “winds were frequently from the south/southwest, which brings warmer air into the area,” said Samantha Borisoff, climatologist with the regional center.

All but five of October’s 31 days registered above normal, with 14 coming in at 10 degrees or more above the daily average.

The month had been on the dry side, but then along came Sunday’s storm, dropping 4.02 inches of rain at the airport, leading in the final tally to a 2.88-inch precipitation surplus, as compared with average.

Looking ahead to November, Rich Hoffman, News 12 Long Island meteorologist, said to expect “temperatures above normal through most of the next seven days.”

Both Thursday and Friday could see highs in the 65- to 70-degree range, he said. The average high for those days is 58 and 57 degrees, respectively.

This is in keeping with the Climate Prediction Center’s call for a 70 percent to 80 percent probability for above-normal temperatures for next Monday through Friday in the region that includes Long Island.