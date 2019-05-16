The weather keeps improving on Long Island this week, and the timing couldn't be better. The first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black should be partly sunny with highs near 70.

Showers are expected to end by about 8 a.m., said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. After a wet, cool start to the week, the forecast should be a relief to golfers and spectators: The day then has sun and clouds.

“Today, we’re generally dry,” Hoffman said. “The greens will dry out very quickly.”

Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 56° Broken Clouds 68°/53°

There is a slight chance of more showers into the evening. Lows are expected to be near 50 overnight.

Friday should have similar temperatures with highs near 70 and light winds. There is a chance of showers after 10 a.m., wrapping up by 9 p.m.

Keep an eye on the forecast, though. The National Weather Service says there is a "slight chance of thunderstorms near and northwest of New York City" on Friday.

Saturday and Sunday, the final round of the championship, should both be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

“The weekend looks pretty nice,” Hoffman said.

Monday brings showers again with highs in the low 70s.