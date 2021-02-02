PSEG Long Island is working to restore the last 125 customer outages from a Monday storm that impacted 21,000 customers, while monitoring for the prospect of heavy winds over the next 24 hours, a spokeswoman said.

"We’re keeping an eye out," said spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin. "We’re on the lookout for possible more snow and high winds throughout the day and evening. We’re more concerned about more potential wind than snow."

Nearly all of the 21,000 customers who lost power at some point during Monday’s blizzard have been restored, and the remaining 124 who were out at noon Tuesday are projected to be restored by 7 p.m. or sooner, she said.

"The work we have in hand is all expected to be back today," Chauvin said. "Any new work we will work to restore as quickly as we can."

One customer who lost power at 7 a.m. when a tree split and fell onto power lines is Dave Hubbard of Hauppauge. He said he received a text from PSEG within minutes of the outage, and the company beat its estimated restoration time of 11 a.m. by half an hour. "It was a tree just up the street," he said. "I heard it go crack and crash and womp that took the power line down."

"It was only about an hour and there was a crew working on it," he said.

Earlier Tuesday, he said, a separate explosion caused an outage for houses across his street, and the power hadn’t been restored before noon.

Hubbard, a retired software engineer, said he lost power during Isaias for about a day. He checked PSEG’s online map that August afternoon, saw the large number of outages and knew "I couldn’t have reported an outage."

PSEG has begun sending back some of the 400 off-island electric line crews that were brought to Long Island for the storm, Chauvin said.

And although most of the customers have had power restored, PSEG still has after-storm cleanup work to do today and this week, including making some temporary fixes permanent, she said.

Damage to the system was minimal, and the system "performed well," she said. There were no problems with the telephone and outage management computer system, which conked out during Tropical Storm Isaias, leading to more than a million dropped phone calls and the prospect that PSEG may lose its long-term contract to manage the system for LIPA, which owns the electric grid.

Monday’s storm resulted in over 300 separate outage locations that required crews to be dispatched across the Island. Most of the outages centered in Suffolk and the East End, where winds were more fierce.

"There were lots of scattered outages," Chauvin said. "We had crews deployed across the Island."