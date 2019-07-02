Fewer than 6,000 on LI still lack power after storm

PSEG Long Island has restored service to more than 90 percent of customers affected by a deceptively powerful storm that struck western Suffolk County on Sunday, though thousands remain without power Tuesday.

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, PSEG Long Island reported that 5,672 of its 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways were without power.

The utility company, which has more than 1,000 tree and line restoration personnel working on site, said it expected to bring power back to most of the remaining customers by midnight Tuesday. Among those assisting in the restoration efforts are 550 additional personnel from PSEG in New Jersey, National Grid, Con Edison, Central Hudson, Utica, Buffalo, and NYSEG.

Crews from PSEG Long Island surveyed the damage after the storm and found a significant number of fallen trees, branches, poles and wires.

"As we continue to assess the damage, estimated restoration times will continue to be refined." the company said in a news release. "We realize this is frustrating and appreciate our customers’ understanding of the magnitude of the damage the storm created."

Power for more than 80,000 customers was lost Sunday afternoon when the storm — actually three systems that gathered strength at roughly the same time — quickly turned sunny skies dark in central Suffolk, toppling trees, dropping quarter-size hail in spots and causing one death.

Suffolk police said a female paddleboarder drowned in rough water off Timber Point during one of the storms. The identity of the woman had not been released, police said Tuesday.

One storm hit the Huntington area east into Commack; another sliced through Bay Shore east to Oakdale, and a third barreled through the North and South forks, said Tim Morrin, observation program leader at the National Weather Service in Upton.

The storms were nearly as shocking to those in their paths as they were damaging.

Thunderclaps and powerful gusts ranging from 40 mph to more than 60 mph toppled deep-rooted trees onto houses and vehicles and knocked out streetlights. Boaters enjoying calm, glassy water conditions moments before under midafternoon sun, found themselves desperately trying to secure their crafts from a quick torrent of powerful waves.

Hardest hit areas were in the Towns of Islip, Huntington, Smithtown and Babylon, according PSEG Long Island. Temporary outreach centers in areas hardest hit by the storms are open again Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., the company said. Workers are available to answer questions and provide ice, bottled water and snacks.

• Brentwood: PSEG Long Island office at 1650 Islip Ave. (charging available)

• Greenlawn: PSEG Long Island office at 288 Pulaski Rd.

• Commack: Mayfair Shopping Center at 84 Jericho Tpke. in Commack. (charging available)

The company’s customer offices in Patchogue, Coram, Hicksville and Roslyn are also open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for customers to use as a cooling center or to recharge mobile devices. Customers must bring chargers.

PSEG Long Island said crews had been working nonstop and would continue to work 16-hour shifts to make repairs.

"We know being without electricity for any length of time is a hardship, and we thank our customers for their patience as we work through the damage and difficult conditions to restore power," the company said.