A slight chance of rain and overcast skies are in the forecast Sunday afternoon into Monday on Long Island with more precipitation expected on Thanksgiving.

Sunday brings a slight chance of drizzle after 3 p.m. with a high in the mid-50s, according to the National Weather Service. That chance increases to 90% overnight with showers after 1 a.m., but with the low temperature only dropping a few degrees.

Monday starts in the upper 50s, but the temperature falls to the mid-40s during the day, according to the weather service. Rain is all but certain with the chance of precipitation at 90%.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 47 and a low at night of 37. Wednesday brings more clouds and a high of 54 before a 50% chance of showers at night with a low of 49, according to the weather service.

The chance of showers returns Thanksgiving Day and stands at about 50% with a high in the upper-50s and an overnight low about 45.

Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs in the mid-50s.