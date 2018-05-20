Prepare for sunshine and perfect temperatures on Monday after a week of iffy weather.

The thermometer will hit 70 degrees across Long Island for the first day of the workweek, meteorologists said.

“Monday’s going to be a beauty,” News 12 meteorologist Bruce Avery said, calling it “a nearly perfect spring day.”

Loading... Good Evening Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 77° Broken Clouds 75°/57° 75°/57° SEE FULL FORECAST

The “little reprieve” is expected after the possibility of scattered showers on the East End until about 8 p.m. Sunday, said Jay Engle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton. Clouds will clear as temperatures settle near 60.

The week’s temperatures will mainly be warmer than the typical high of 69 degrees and low of 51 in Islip at this time of year, Engle said.

On Monday, lows will be in the mid-50s to low-60s. Tuesday’s weather will be “unsettled,” with a chance for showers and cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.

Wednesday brings a few morning showers before the day turns partly cloudy with highs near 80, the forecast shows. Lows at night drop to near 60.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are ahead for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-70s and overnight lows will be around 60.

More mostly sunny skies return on Friday and warmer weather moves in for highs in the low 80s. Friday night lows will be around 60.