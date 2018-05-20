A wet and mostly cloudy Sunday is in the forecast for Long Island though the rain won’t be steady and temperatures are expected to reach highs near 80 in some areas.

Sunday starts out with lots of fog with visibility down to a tenth of a mile in Islip and at Kennedy Airport as of 7 a.m.

News 12 meteorologist Bruce Avery said the fog would take “a couple of hours” to lift and warned: “Beware driving around and boating around today” until the fog clears.

And there may be a need for those umbrellas at some point.

“During the course of the afternoon there may be some thunder showers, as a cold front passes over the Island,” Avery said. “It’s not going to be a steady rainfall like yesterday (Saturday) but we can’t rule out showers.

Avery said that winds out of the south and southwest will pull in warmer air and predicted a high of 78 in Plainview. He said Southampton and Ronkonkoma will reach 76 while Cutchogue will have a high of 74 and East Hampton and Massapequa will reach 73.

The low Sunday night will fall to near 60 degrees. The normal low is 51 at Islip, according to Carlie Buccola, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

“Monday’s going to be a beauty,” Avery said, calling it “a nearly perfect spring day.”

There’ll be plenty of sun on Monday along with light southwest winds and a high that goes 7 degrees above the normal high of 60 to reach 76. Lows will be at 56.

For Tuesday the clouds roll in again and showers again become likely. Highs are forecast from 70 to 75 and lows in the 50s.

Wednesday brings a few morning showers before the day turns partly cloudy with highs near 80. Lows at night drop to near 60.

Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are ahead for Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-70s and overnight lows will be around 60.

More mostly sunny skies return on Friday and very warm weather moves in for highs in the low 80s. Friday night lows will be around 60.