Yes, you recognize it. That bright, beaming thing in the sky, the feeling of warmth on your skin, a sense of calm and renewal in the air. It’s spring!

So go outside and enjoy it, as this weekend will finally deliver the seasonable weather we’ve been waiting for, forecasters say.

“We should see plenty of sunshine both days,” said meteorologist Faye Morrone with the National Weather Service’s Upton office.

Loading... Good Morning Currently scattered clouds today ISLIP, NY 47° Scattered Clouds 57°/39° 57°/39° SEE FULL FORECAST

Saturday’s temperatures are expected to reach a high near 57, a touch below normal for this year, she said. But don’t put that jacket away just yet, as the evening temperatures will cool down to the upper 30s.

Sunday looks even nicer, with the thermometer inching up to 60 degrees.

“Sixty degrees is going to feel pretty good to most people, considering the weather we’ve seen this month,” Morrone said. “Dry, sunny, pretty close to seasonable.”

That winter weather we had been seeing continues to fade into our collective rearview mirror on Monday, with temperatures again expected to reach 60 degrees, according to News 12 Long Island. The overnight low will be 40 degrees.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tuesday will feature more “quiet” weather with the high hitting 59, Morrone said. But storm clouds will be gathering late in the day, with scattered showers expected for Wednesday.