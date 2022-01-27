A winter storm watch is in effect with possibly heavy snowfall and high winds forecast, particularly on eastern portions of Long Island, from Friday night into Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy snow of more that six inches is possible on the Island, making travel difficult under near blizzard conditions, the weather service said.

However, forecast changes are possible because there is still an unusual amount of uncertainty in snow amounts with this storm 36 hours out, the weather service said in its Thursday morning bulletin.

Before the possible storm, Thursday will see a high near 33 with increasing clouds and the wind chill of 15 and 25, the service said. The afternoon will have calm winds from the south of 5 to 7 mph.

Clouds will increase overnight with a temperature around 30 and wind chills between 25 and 30.

There's a slight chance of rain and snow from 1 and 4 p.m. Friday, followed by a slight chance of snow after 4 p.m., the weather service said. The high will be near 36 with a 6 mph wind from the west. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Snow is likely after 1 a.m. Saturday when the temperature will be around 18, the weather service said. Wind chill values will be 10 and 15 degrees with a north wind of 5 to 14 mph and gusts as high as 32 mph. The chance of snow is 70% with accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Snow on Saturday could be heavy at times — the chance is 80% — when the temperature will be 21 with a blustery north wind of 16 to 21 mph and gusts as high as 43 mph, the service said. New snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches are possible.

There's a 40% chance of snow Sunday before 1 a.m. under cloudy skies with a low around 13 degrees.

Sunday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 28, the weather service said. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 16.

The sun will shine Monday when the high will be 32, forecasters said. It will be mostly clear that night, with a low around 20.

The high will be near 40 degrees Tuesday under sunny skies. Clouds return at night when the low will be around 33.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 47, the weather service said.