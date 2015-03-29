2 to 4 inches of snow falls across Long Island on Saturday

Snow continued falling over eastern Suffolk County on Saturday night, with temperatures across Long Island remaining low for the second weekend of spring.

It was 30 degrees at 9 p.m. at Long Island MacArthur Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

"Unfortunately it's a wintry start to the weekend -- not very springlike out there right now," said News 12 meteorologist Samantha Augeri. "But as we look ahead into the upcoming week, we'll get a little bit better and a little bit warmer."

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow fell on parts of Long Island throughout the day Saturday. The highest snowfall was recorded in Port Jefferson, which had 4 ½ inches, according to meteorologist Faye Barthold of the National Weather Service office in Upton.

About 9 p.m., it was still snowing steadily on parts of the East End, and it was possible for areas farther west to see overnight flurries, Barthold said.

After midnight snow will move out, and it is expected to be "cold and icy," Augeri said. Overnight temperatures are expected in the 20s.

Sunday should be sunny and warmer, after clouds clear in the morning, with high temperatures near 40, the service said.

And, said Augeri, "There's a bit of good news for next week, when it will be a little more springlike . . . with temperatures in the 50s," Augeri said.